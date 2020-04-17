Belle and The Dragon Premiere New Single: “Trees”

Belle and The Dragon introduce the music video for "Trees," a track from their debut album, Birthrights.
The side project of Flyleaf's guitarist Sameer Bhattacharya and bassist Pat Seals, along with P.O.D. drummer Noah "Wuv" Bernardo, Belle and The Dragon merge alt-rock with tints of alt-pop. Explaining the video, Sameer says, "We shot this in Barrio Logan, San Diego on March 6, 2020 before the lock down. Wuv introduced me to Salud! in Barrio Logan when I was looking for some killer vegan tacos. Being down there felt inspiring so I decided to shoot footage for 'Trees' there, not really knowing what was going to happen. The colors and the vibe in Barrio Logan is inspiring. I took the footage and tried to make it feel surreal, almost dreamlike: the cognitive dissonance of seeing the forest through the trees."
BELLE AND THE DRAGON - Trees [Official] youtu.be