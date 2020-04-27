Broadway’s Billy Hipkins Launches Bonnet-Making Campaign for COVID-19 Relief

Each spring since 1987, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has honored the season by hosting an Easter Bonnet Competition.
On a chosen date, Broadway stars and employees come together to share songs and to show off their unique, creative bonnet designs, all while raising money for a good cause.
This year, the Bonnet Competition was supposed to take place April 20-21 at the Minskoff Theatre. Recent events led to the event's cancellation, and it looked like there would be no competition this year—at least until legendary Easter Bonnet designer and multitalented Broadway performer Billy Hipkins stepped in.
Hipkins has designed bonnets for The Book of Mormon, The Band's Visit, The Phantom of the Opera and many more. He's also created a total of 17 bonnets for the Broadway Cares' Easter Bonnet Competition. His designs are incredible works of art, imbued with classic Broadway flair and style.
To spread some joy during tough times, Broadway Cares asked Hipkins to create a bonnet at home this year. The artist went above and beyond, creating a series of seven videos that showcase his special 2020 bonnet and his artistic process.
BCEFA Social Distant Easter Bonnet 2020 Journey www.youtube.com
The endeavor was dedicated to raising money for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is providing much-needed support and care to artists, actors, entertainers, and professionals affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Although Hipkins' bonnet-making project is over, the fund is definitely still accepting donations, all of which are being matched by 20+ producers and directors, including Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live. So far, the fund has raised nearly $4 million, bringing them incredibly close to their goal of $4,200,000.
Broadway's lights may be dark, but clearly, the creativity and generosity of New York's theatre scene continue to shine bright.
Donate to Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund here.
