I love love. I love inane celebrity news. I love Channing Tatum’s buzzcut. So imagine my absolute glee when Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum — the hottest duo ever and blueprint to every couple in Bushwick — revealed their engagement.

And of course, the news came in a way that was both chic and camp. While everyone else was getting sloppy on Haloweekend and Alix Earle was somewhere peeing her pants, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were in a couple’s costume, flocked by the paparazzi. Kravitz donned a nightgown and a knife while Tatum was in a ridiculous baby onesie. The costume: Rosemary Woodhouse and her baby from, you guessed it, Rosemary’s Baby. Hilarious, but hardly the news of the night. As the pictures made their way to social media, people started to ask one very important question: is that a ring on her finger?

And yes, readers, yes it was. Congratulations to Channing Tatum for snagging the muse of indie girls everywhere. Congratulations to Zoe Kravitz for locking down the man from Magic Mike and, more importantly, Step Up. And we all get to reap the benefits: a long, happy marriage of a couple's outfit inspo.

To celebrate the couple’s upcoming nuptials, I went through the archive of their best couples' outfits and put together a timeline of their unmatched style. From biking around Brooklyn and dining in Times Square, to dominating the red carpet and the Met Gala, I don’t know how they do it.

Here are the best Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz outfits to date — and we wish them (and us) many more:

The Hard Launch See on Instagram The bike ride heard around the world. This viral photo inspired many memes and even more Brooklyn girls’ tiny tattoos. The outfits, the vibe, the fact that this was their hard launch. Everything about this moment is iconic. I have recreated this look a hundred times over and I will never reach this level of chic.

The Zoe Kravitz guide to selling out a slip dress See on Instagram Zoe’s style is equal parts 90s grunge and elegant nightwear. This jewel-toned slip dress moment for an iced coffee was both. And it caused this Araks slip dress to sell out — but don’t worry, it’s back. What I can’t get over is the way her shoes match that damn bike. The coffee is a paid actor for sure.

Date Night at the Met Gala See on Instagram These Met Gala photos live rent-free in my mind. As their first public appearance as a couple, it was a jaw-dropping debut. Kravitz wore a sequin YSL naked dress. Tatum complimented her perfectly in a perfectly tailored suit. Honestly, they should just repeat this look for their wedding night.

Fall Mood Board See on Instagram If the early days of their relationship were a masterclass in summer style — short sleeves and breezy dresses galore — their fall fits took their couples’ style up a notch. Like her father Lenny Kravitz, Miss Zoe knows how to make a statement for fall. Layered in a long coat, a sheer turtleneck, and The Row boots, this is a masterclass in casually cool fall dressing. Beside her, Channing Tatum managed to make a hoodie look chic