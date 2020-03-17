Charli XCX's "Quarantine Diaries" Will Make You Feel Less Alone

If you're reading this right now, you're probably cooped up at home, avoiding the outside world in a futile attempt to lessen the severity of the you-know-what virus.
It's a weird time to be alive right now, and if you're practicing social distancing to mitigate the virus' spread (which you absolutely should be), it's likely that you're feeling pretty alone. The good news is that you're not the only one in this quarantine boat; even Charli XCX, Britain's reigning princess of clubbing and having a generally fun time, is doing the right thing by keeping herself isolated.
The pop star, who just followed up last year's Charli with a remix of 100 gecs' "Ringtone," took to Twitter to share her "quarantine diary." If you're feeling unproductive or purposeless in this rough time, join the club! "Being a workaholic in quarantine is quite stressful," Charli wrote. "If I don't have a million things going on, if my brain isn't buzzing, this pit of doom starts opening up. I start thinking 'why?' 'What's the point?' 'I am so purposeless.' Quarantine is also making me think about the possibilities of a shift within my industry...What will happen to live shows?" She continued: "I don't have answers and some of this isn't even important but I'm just writing this as a stream of consciousness because I've currently got nothing else to do."
While this pandemic can feel frightening and confining, it's important to remember that we're all in this mess together. For many, not being able to work as productively or see friends can induce a wave of guilt; mixed with anxiety about the current state of everything, that "pit of doom" is a pretty relatable scenario.
It's OK if you're not being productive right now and can only muster up the energy to survive. Stay inside and find things that make you as happy as possible in the meantime. This will blow over eventually—then, you can go back to your usual existential fears of the 2020 election and the climate crisis.