With new coronavirus infections still rampant across the world, it's beginning to feel like public gatherings will be confined to the past for the foreseeable future.

One of the industries hardest hit by the global pandemic is undoubtedly the music industry, which relied on ticket sales from live events for much of its revenue. The industry has been scrambling to fill the void left behind by live music, and while some companies like BandCamp have undertaken efforts to help struggling music professionals, one of the most widespread responses to the pandemic has been live-streamed performances.

While many of these are on individual artists' Instagram accounts, some are actually holding ticketed, one-off events. Perhaps unsurprisingly, with little to do but sit at home and watch TV, people are responding positively to these virtual concerts, and as a result the concerts are getting more and more creative. As The Guardian notes, "Some venues are running and have already scheduled ticketed concerts to be streamed online."