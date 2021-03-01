Two Golden Globe Jurors Discuss Chadwick Boseman's Posthumous Win
A story of modern day heroes.
FADE IN:
EXT. BEVERLY HILLS MANSION — NIGHT
MICHAEL (71, balding, white) sits across from LISA (64, slim, white) at a poolside table, looking out over Los Angeles lit up beneath them. Michael's tie is undone, and shirt partially unbuttoned to reveal a shock of greying chest hair he takes a long, satisfied drag on a CIGARETTE, then passes it to Lisa, who draws on it thoughtfully, looking into the middle distance.
Lisa's dress and makeup are impeccable. She's not as outwardly relaxed as Michael, but as she breathes out a jet of smoke, a wry smirk of accomplishment shows on her face.
LISA
(Hushed. Almost whispering)
We did it.
MICHAEL
Hell yeah, we did! We're the Hollywood Foreign Press. We're goddamn heroes!
LISA
I can't believe that just last week people were still upset that that those producers flew us out to Paris for a set visit, and then we nominated Emily in Paris. Totally unrelated, by the way.
MICHAEL
Well, they won't be talking about that anymore. I mean, did you see his wife's acceptance speech? It was so moving!
Chadwick Boseman: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - 2021 Golden Globes www.youtube.com
LISA
And we get partial credit for that, right?
MICHAEL
Of course we do! I mean, you voted for him, didn't you?
LISA
Do I look like an idiot? You have to vote for tragedy. Especially, you know...Black tragedy.
MICHAEL
And have you seen Mama Randy's Black Booty?
LISA
I don't think that's right...
MICHAEL
Whatever. Have you seen it?
LISA (Checking her phone)
It's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. And I've seen bits of it... You have to be in a certain mood to watch that kind of movie.
MICHAEL
Hey, I'm not judging you. The point is, we voted for him, whether we saw the movie or not. We read the room. We saw how people loved this guy, ever since his first big role as, uh...that guy. What's his name?
LISA
Jackie Robinson?
MICHAEL
What are you talking about? No, the Black Panther guy — Cholo or whatever. That was the first time anybody heard of the guy, and suddenly he's huge, and the next thing you know, he's dead. He died so young! And we have to celebrate our young people — especially after they're dead. So we did. We voted for him, and his wife was crying while she thanked everyone. And we made that happen.
LISA
So you think people are gonna let us off the hook for not nominating Michaela Coel?
MICHAEL
Who? Is that the Destroyer girl?
LISA
I May Destroy You, yeah.
MICHAEL
Right, right. People are gonna get upset about that stuff, but there were so many great entries this year. I'm sure we would have nominated her if competition hadn't been so stiff.
LISA
So you liked it?
MICHAEL
My daughter and my new wife both tell me it's great, but they're so young and...you know. You have to be in a certain mood for that kind of thing. Anyway, the nominations are one thing, but the awards are what really count, and we gave Chadwick Boseman Best Actor!
LISA
So you don't think people will be mad anymore that there are 90 members in the HFPA, and none of us are Black?
MICHAEL
They can try, but we gave him the award! And let's not forget that Latina girl who got Best Actress. That's another diversity win.
LISA
Who?
MICHAEL
From Argentina? With the chess?
LISA
Anya Taylor-Joy? Isn't she white? Like, blonde-white?
wait https://t.co/edQ3I4NUxz— Connor Goldsmith (@Connor Goldsmith)1614575178.0
MICHAEL
I heard her speaking Spanish in an interview, so that still counts.
LISA
True. No one can be mad at us now... We did it.
MICHAEL
Hell yeah we did. We're the goddamn Hollywood Foreign Press. And you know what we're gonna do now?
LISA
Invite 200 people over to your mansion, and pay off the cops to ignore the fact that we're breaking COVID restrictions?
MICHAEL
Duh. It's the weekend, isn't it?
FADE TO BLACK. DAVID BOWIE'S "HEROES" PLAYS AS THE CREDITS ROLL.
- Grieving Chadwick Boseman and Imagining Black Futures - Popdust ›
- Golden Globes: HFPA Nominates "Emily in Paris", Snubs "I May ... ›