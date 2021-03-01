FADE IN:

EXT. BEVERLY HILLS MANSION — NIGHT

MICHAEL (71, balding, white) sits across from LISA (64, slim, white) at a poolside table, looking out over Los Angeles lit up beneath them. Michael's tie is undone, and shirt partially unbuttoned to reveal a shock of greying chest hair he takes a long, satisfied drag on a CIGARETTE, then passes it to Lisa, who draws on it thoughtfully, looking into the middle distance.

Lisa's dress and makeup are impeccable. She's not as outwardly relaxed as Michael, but as she breathes out a jet of smoke, a wry smirk of accomplishment shows on her face.

LISA

(Hushed. Almost whispering)

We did it.

MICHAEL

Hell yeah, we did! We're the Hollywood Foreign Press. We're goddamn heroes!

LISA

I can't believe that just last week people were still upset that that those producers flew us out to Paris for a set visit, and then we nominated Emily in Paris. Totally unrelated, by the way.

MICHAEL

Well, they won't be talking about that anymore. I mean, did you see his wife's acceptance speech? It was so moving!

Chadwick Boseman: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - 2021 Golden Globes www.youtube.com

LISA

And we get partial credit for that, right?

MICHAEL

Of course we do! I mean, you voted for him, didn't you?

LISA

Do I look like an idiot? You have to vote for tragedy. Especially, you know...Black tragedy.

MICHAEL

And have you seen Mama Randy's Black Booty?

LISA

I don't think that's right...

MICHAEL

Whatever. Have you seen it?

LISA (Checking her phone)

It's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. And I've seen bits of it... You have to be in a certain mood to watch that kind of movie.

MICHAEL

Hey, I'm not judging you. The point is, we voted for him, whether we saw the movie or not. We read the room. We saw how people loved this guy, ever since his first big role as, uh...that guy. What's his name?

LISA

Jackie Robinson?

MICHAEL

What are you talking about? No, the Black Panther guy — Cholo or whatever. That was the first time anybody heard of the guy, and suddenly he's huge, and the next thing you know, he's dead. He died so young! And we have to celebrate our young people — especially after they're dead. So we did. We voted for him, and his wife was crying while she thanked everyone. And we made that happen.

LISA

So you think people are gonna let us off the hook for not nominating Michaela Coel?

MICHAEL

Who? Is that the Destroyer girl?

LISA

I May Destroy You, yeah.



MICHAEL

Right, right. People are gonna get upset about that stuff, but there were so many great entries this year. I'm sure we would have nominated her if competition hadn't been so stiff.

LISA

So you liked it?

MICHAEL

My daughter and my new wife both tell me it's great, but they're so young and...you know. You have to be in a certain mood for that kind of thing. Anyway, the nominations are one thing, but the awards are what really count, and we gave Chadwick Boseman Best Actor!

LISA

So you don't think people will be mad anymore that there are 90 members in the HFPA, and none of us are Black?

MICHAEL

They can try, but we gave him the award! And let's not forget that Latina girl who got Best Actress. That's another diversity win.



LISA

Who?

MICHAEL

From Argentina? With the chess?

LISA

Anya Taylor-Joy? Isn't she white? Like, blonde-white?

MICHAEL

I heard her speaking Spanish in an interview, so that still counts.

LISA

True. No one can be mad at us now... We did it.

MICHAEL

Hell yeah we did. We're the goddamn Hollywood Foreign Press. And you know what we're gonna do now?

LISA

Invite 200 people over to your mansion, and pay off the cops to ignore the fact that we're breaking COVID restrictions?

MICHAEL

Duh. It's the weekend, isn't it?





FADE TO BLACK. DAVID BOWIE'S "HEROES" PLAYS AS THE CREDITS ROLL.