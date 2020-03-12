Kaskade Releases “Love Like That" feat. Dani Poppitt

EDM megastar Kaskade recently released "Love Like That," the lead track from his forthcoming Redux 004 EP, featuring the seductive tones of Dani Poppitt.
Kaskade says, "When I was producing 'Love Like That' I knew it needed to be more than just another love or love-lost song. It has this piano hook that is meant to work its way into your psyche, and hopefully, people will just be humming it without even knowing what they're referencing. Lyrically, the song has this ability to be an in or out of love gymnast. It is one of those pieces where you can't decide if you want to break up with this song or get married to it." Poppitt's sultry voice enhances the track's dance-y rhythm. Altogether, "Love Like That" soundtracks an unforgettable night dancing with beautiful strangers.