Lilac Spirit Moves Through Time On “Nothing Is Real”

Following on the heels of her 2019 debut EP, Systems Fail, Lilac Spirit is back with her new single/music video, "Nothing Is Real."
Originally from the Ukraine, now living in Berlin, Lilac says, "Sometimes when you get too carried away in your thoughts and think too deeply about life, you can lose touch with reality. Since we perceive the world through the lens of our own experiences, the reality that exists in your mind can get distorted too." Merging an elegant classical piano with futuristic indie-pop textures, Lilac Spirit will leave you wanting more.
Lilac Spirit - Nothing Is Real youtu.be