Mike Ruby Releases “Unapologetic” Ahead of Upcoming Album
Ruby explores overpowering desire on his new song.
Pop singer-songwriter Mike Ruby unveils the music video for "Unapologetic," a song about an encounter with a magnetic individual.
Originally from Toronto, Mike moved to NYC to become a jazz musician, which soon led him to sign with a division of Universal Music and a stint playing with synth-pop outfit called St. Lucia. With his debut EP slated for release this summer, "Unapologetic" is a taste of what's to come, and if the album is anything like this infectious song, we have a lot to look forward to. "Every day's a heart ache / When you look the way you do / So much more than your body / You run the room like it's a hobby / They're all trying to get with you."
Mike Ruby - Unapologetic (Official Music Video) youtu.be
Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" and Other Hits That Are 100% Sexual Innuendos
Back in my day, we just sang about doin' it.
When it comes to music, it's as if I have a boomer's soul.
Despite falling neatly in the middle of the millennial generation, I was raised on Johnny Cash, Bobby Darin, and the Everly Brothers–which is to say, I understand nothing. Why is Billie EIlish so sad? What does Lizzo dream about? Who said Ed Sheeran was allowed to have a career? What's "DaBaby?" And then there's Harry Styles. Oh, Harry Styles: a beacon of (maybe) bisexual boy band energy and tutu-wearing masculinity. I can dig it. But then he released "Watermelon Sugar." Rolling Stone greeted its arrival by saying "Harry Styles Yearns for Taste of 'Watermelon Sugar.'" They wrote that the "track has the singer nostalgic for 'that summer feeling,' yearning for berries and the taste of watermelon sugar." Aw, so wholesome, so sweet.
