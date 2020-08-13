When Scott Pilgrim vs. the World hit U.S. theaters 10 years ago, movies based on comic books were nothing new.

Superhero movies date back as early as the 1940s, bringing life to comic book saviors in the form of multi-chapter serial films. The 1978 arrival of Richard Donner's Superman is widely considered to have ignited the match for feature-length superhero films on the silver screen. Since then, there have been countless movie adaptations of our favorite heroes and villains, with more niche characters like Deadpool and the Black Panther getting their own blockbusters.

But no other comic book film has amassed a cult following quite like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.