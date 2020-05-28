PREMIERE: Teddi Gold Releases “Confetti”
Check out the new song now.
Pop singer-songwriter Teddi Gold presents her new single, "Confetti," a track from her forthcoming EP, Vol. 2, coming later this year.
Explaining the inspiration for "Confetti" Teddi says, "I wrote it before this pandemic, but oddly the content of the song feels like it has more meaning given what is going on in the world. In a nutshell, it's about valuing relationships. If I got the people I love, then whatever else comes is just confetti." With her striking voice, reminiscent of Gwen Stefani, Teddi infuses the lyrics with sparkle, while harmonies blossom over the melody.
Kathy Griffin Makes Another Subtle Suggestion That Trump Should Maybe Die
"Nothing but air" is deadlier than it may seem.
Kathy Griffin is outspoken about a lot of things.
The comedian has come under fire for a handful of "controversies" throughout her career: She said "suck it, Jesus" when accepting her 2007 Primetime Emmy Award for My Life on the D-List, which caused her to lose a cameo on Hannah Montana. In a 2009 episode of the show, she used profanity in a joke about the infamous Octomom, which she said left her banned from New York's Apollo Theater. And then in 2017, she posted a photo of herself holding a mask meant to depict a decapitated Donald Trump, which led her to being fired from CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast. A fake-bloodied mask isn't so bad, though, when you look at the 100,000 American deaths in the past few months that are largely due to Trump's negligence.
Ryan Montbleau and Tall Heights Cover “Helplessly Hoping”
"What a message and sentiment right now during a pandemic when every day is such a roller-coaster of emotion. All we can do is helplessly hope. The song's message will always resonate but it feels especially true right now."
Massachusetts artists Ryan Montbleau and Tall Heights team up on a beautiful version of CS&N's "Helplessly Hoping."
