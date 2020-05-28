Pop singer-songwriter Teddi Gold presents her new single, "Confetti," a track from her forthcoming EP, Vol. 2, coming later this year.

Explaining the inspiration for "Confetti" Teddi says, "I wrote it before this pandemic, but oddly the content of the song feels like it has more meaning given what is going on in the world. In a nutshell, it's about valuing relationships. If I got the people I love, then whatever else comes is just confetti." With her striking voice, reminiscent of Gwen Stefani, Teddi infuses the lyrics with sparkle, while harmonies blossom over the melody.









Follow Teddi Gold Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify