<p>So his latest feud with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and <em>Billboard </em>should surprise no one. The rapper's exaggerated claims include that six credit cards paid for an increase in their streaming numbers, using inaccurate chart data that he provided on his phone–which <em>Billboard</em> confirmed has <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/chart-beat/9380654/billboard-hot-100-number-one-calculations-6ix9ine" target="_blank">no verified connection to their Hot 100 algorithm</a>. It all unfurled while he pushed a narrative of martyrdom, sending a video message to Grande that his fight for #1 represented the fight of the impoverished kids of New York, all while calling Grande "beautiful." Don't these actions sound a bit too familiar? These unsubstantiated controversies are thanks to the ever-changing narratives that have defined this past year's current events, as if facts can be picked apart and changed. 6ix9ine doesn't need facts to support his claims; he just needs people's attention.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><div id="df88d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36cfcbd4c1163fc7ed05037c925f7b01"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px);
width:calc(100% - 2px);">
<div style="padding:8px;">
<div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center;
width:100%;">
<div style=" background:url();
display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
</div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAWS574p-Kn/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif;
font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;
word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">IM BACK AND THEY MAD on Instagram: “Don’t worry we going #1 next time 💳 @billboard”</a></p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>As the second phase of Tekashi's career continues to unfold, the answer to how he'd conduct himself when back in the real world seems painfully obvious in hindsight. He never needed to do anything differently. Look at the cultural landscape right now. Trump has been accosted with countless accusations of fraud, sexual assault, political sabotage, and even war crimes, and yet with his stark denials, the allegations continue to disappear somehow.<em> Tiger King'</em>s own Joe Exotic was <em>actually</em> <em>convicted</em> and found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill Carol Baskins. Yet, thanks to the explosive success of Netflix's hit documentary, Exotic signed a deal for <a href="http://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/tiger-king-star-joe-exotic-signs-on-for-new-tv-show-details/ar-BB12hbxg?getstaticpage=true&automatedTracking=staticview&parent-title=ncaa-tournament-bubble-tracker-examining-the-10-scariest-march-madness-bid-thieves&parent-ns=ar&parent-content-id=BBUuK5T" target="_blank">a TV show</a>, <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/tiger-king-joe-exotic-radio-show-prison-a9467341.html" target="_blank">a radio show,</a> and is now set to be the new face of <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2020/05/02/joe-exotic-in-talks-face-new-fashion-line-odaingerous-dangerous-capsule-tiger-king/" target="_blank">streetwear brand Odaingerous</a>. All Tekashi had to do was carry on with the same self-justifying outbursts for attention that he'd been giving . "What did I do wrong?" He said in his first appearance on Instagram since 2018. "Be loyal to n***as that kidnapped me, beat the shit out of me on video, I'm supposed to be loyal to that? Y'all understand why I snitched, y'all understand. Y'all <em>don't want </em>to understand."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Since that statement, Tekashi's life has continued unfettered. His new song, "GOOBA," has amassed over 185 million plays on YouTube, and regardless of how the <em>Billboard </em>fight plays out it will still debut as the 3rd hottest song in the country. Meanwhile, 6ix9ine continues to troll everyone on social media, including<a href="https://www.nme.com/news/music/snoop-dogg-issues-warning-to-tekashi-6ix9ine-after-snitch-accusations-2670898" target="_blank"> legends in the very same genre he pollutes</a>. It's clear 6ix9ine, like our president, remains a master of getting coverage. "It's jarring having a rapper tell you his entire persona was really just a money-making shtick and then step right back into the character," wrote <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/05/tekashi-6ix9ine-gooba-review.html" target="_blank"><em>Vulture.</em></a> "But it's a misunderstanding of who and what Tekashi is...and what we've become as an audience...to think he'd do anything other than what he's done." But what's sadder is that fans are standing behind 6ix9ine, eating out of the palm of his hand as if he's just a misunderstood artist.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><div id="c0c16" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="289a260f6a9f7c636f6bc5203a656b59"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px);
width:calc(100% - 2px);">
<div style="padding:8px;">
<div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center;
width:100%;">
<div style=" background:url();
display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
</div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAV8BJJn4Y4/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif;
font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;
word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">IM BACK AND THEY MAD on Instagram: “@arianagrande All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate…”</a></p>
</div></blockquote></div><h2></h2><p>The only way to stop the destructive narrative of 6ix9ine is to rewrite the narrative of fame itself– to rethink America's toxic all-consuming love of celebrities and capitalist tycoons, to stop caring so much about people like Tekashi. "He is the new American dream," wrote <em>Vulture</em>. "He'll be with us as long as we're looking." In quarantine 2020, it's become impossible to look at anything else. In the end, our curiosity is his fuel, which reveals more of our society's flaws than his own. Tekashi 6ix9ine is a marketing mastermind, and he's playing all of us for a fool. <br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
Keep Reading
Show less