Tekashi 6ix9ine is the perfect pop star for 2020.

As Donald Trump tells Americans to drink bleach and disregard social distancing, the controversial actions of the loudmouth Brooklyn-based rapper seem to all be in line with the beliefs that make up the Twilight Zone existence of 2020. In the fall of 2019, when 6ix9ine dismantled the New York faction of the Nine Trey Bloods in the most high-profile federal racketeering case of the year, it was announced that 6ix9ine signed a 10 million dollar record deal with his former label while behind bars for his reduced sentence . Later that fall, Showtime, Snapchat, and the rapper 50 Cent all announced they'd each be penning their own separate docuseries focusing on the rise and fall of the Crown Heights emcee. In the public eye, pop culture icons continued to write off the rapper as a fraud, while behind the scenes, 6ix9ine continued to rack up notoriety as music's biggest antagonist. By the end of his sentence this past fall, one couldn't help but wait with bated breath to see what he'd do next.