"I am a white supremacist. The Aryan Nation will rule the world!"

If you think that sounds like the words of a man who is about to be deservedly choked out, you're partially right. But before 36-year-old Nicholas Arnold Schock got taken down by a group of brave bystanders in Nokomis Florida, he would do a lot more to deserve such aggressive treatment.

The viral video of the incident opens with a belligerent Schock, half-naked, shouting at the staff of Pop's Sunset Grille to "call Donald Trump, he's gonna come get me out of prison." It's not evident what sparked the confrontation—whether Schock was refusing to wear a mask in the popular open-air venue, or simply wanted to strip naked. Whatever the case, Schock was seemingly convinced that Donald Trump would have his back in the ordeal.