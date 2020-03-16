Swedish producer Discrete teamed up with Chris Collins on "Better Days," from his forthcoming debut EP, EXPLORE.
Discussing the track, he said: "I met a fifteen-year-old Chris Collins five years ago, and we must have written hundreds of songs together since then. Other projects sent us in different directions, but we reunited in the studio last fall. We wrote 'Better Days' from start to finish in 17 hours straight." Iridescent synths buoy Collins' smooth vocals, as he narrates the collapse of a long-distance relationship.