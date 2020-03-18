Raquel Lily Premieres “Fuccboi”

R&B/soul singer-songwriter and guitarist Raquel Lily introduces her new single, "Fuccboi," an appetizer for her forthcoming LP, I'm Leaving.
Raquel explains, "Everyone's been broken from something. You smoke some weed, you fall in love, they turn out to be a f*ckboy, you're with someone sh*tty, you break up, you ghost them, you still love them, you resign, you meet someone new and there's hope again." Dripping with cool soul flavors, "Fuccboi" oozes sensuality topped by Raquel's evocative tones.
