Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the latest CGI-animated video game adaptation via Netflix, just got a new trailer, and it looks intense.

Set years after the happenings in Resident Evil 4, Leon S. Kennedy must assist the US president and his daughter as threats of yet another zombie outbreak loom and of course, inevitably occur.

Claire Redfield tag-teams along not only to reunite the old gang from the original games but also to help uncover a global conspiracy that started in Raccoon City. The series' villain is also revealed to be some brawny Hulk-like creature with a booming bad guy. "I'll show you fear," he says ominously.

The script seems rather horrendous ("It's gotta be another outbreak," Claire says. "I gotta go," Leon curtly responds. "Don't do anything stupid"). With that said, the show's crispy CGI effects should be enough to draw in both fans of the series and fans of CGI action, which there promises to be plenty of. There even seems to be new zombies that puke stuff, which is exciting, I suppose.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is just the first in a handful of new RE-themed projects aimed at being in tandum with the original games. In fact, the studio that curated those god-awful Milla Jovovich film adaptations is currently working on a full-scale reboot. The plan is to start with Resident Evil 1 and work their way up with a fresh, young new cast. The limited-run series hits Netflix on July 8th.

Check out the trailer below: