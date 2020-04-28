Soraia Premieres Music Video for “Wild Woman”

Philly alt-rock outfit Soraia introduces the music video for "Wild Woman," a track from their latest album, Dig Your Roots, via Orchard Music/Wicked Cool Records.
Front woman ZouZou Mansour says, "The whole concept of this video is centered around how many times we fall down - or get knocked down - in life. We can use these experiences to empower us, and ultimately, make us more free." Reminiscent of Patti Smith and Joan Jett, Mansour's heavy-duty voice rises above rough and ready guitars, yielding an empowering '90s-flavored rock anthem.
Soraia - Wild Woman (Official Video) youtu.be