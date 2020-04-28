Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews
New Releases

Soraia Premieres Music Video for “Wild Woman”

A '90s-inspired rock anthem.

 Randy Radic
04/28/20

Philly alt-rock outfit Soraia introduces the music video for "Wild Woman," a track from their latest album, Dig Your Roots, via Orchard Music/Wicked Cool Records.

Front woman ZouZou Mansour says, "The whole concept of this video is centered around how many times we fall down - or get knocked down - in life. We can use these experiences to empower us, and ultimately, make us more free." Reminiscent of Patti Smith and Joan Jett, Mansour's heavy-duty voice rises above rough and ready guitars, yielding an empowering '90s-flavored rock anthem.

Soraia - Wild Woman (Official Video) youtu.be


Follow Soraia Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
 Randy Radic
alt-rock dig your roots music premiere soraia video wild woman youtube.com soria band soria premiere rock anthem rock and roll rock music rock
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.