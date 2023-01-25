Paris Fashion Week 2023 Has Been Interesting
The one thing we do have to respect about Doja is that she is committed. There’s not a fashion week that struts by where Doja isn’t decked out in an outrageous, avant-garde outfit. She’s notorious for having her face and entire body painted in the name of red-carpet-fashion. The Paris Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show featured 30,000 red Swarovski crystals covering every inch of Doja’s fabulous skin.
Doja Cat
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
And let’s not forget newly single Kylie Jenner — who just announced her son’s name as Aire (don’t get me started) — wearing Schiaparelli’s latest couture: a dress with a gigantic fake lion head. What’s even more fascinating is that Irina Shayk sported this very same look on the same runway…where Kylie sat front row.
@chicapatata#kyliejenner#irinashayk#schiaparelli#pfw♬ som original - isa ✩
But don’t fret! Kylie’s borderline terrifying look was PETA-approved! Sleep better at night knowing this nightmare “celebrates” a lion’s beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting…” according to PETA.
Personal favorites include Anya Taylor-Joy, who attended the Dior Haute Couture show in a cropped cream blazer with black applique detailing and matching corset.
Anya Taylor-Joy
By: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
And in the name of Nepotism Babies…Apple Martin — daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin — arrived at Chanel’s show in a classic Chanel set, seated in the front row. We all know this means Apple will be the future of Chanel, so prepare to see her in years to come.