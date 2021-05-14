J. Cole has finally returned.

And while thats all anyone can talk about, there was plenty of other great releases today. Jermaine released The Off-Season, his first new work since 2018. For those in need of something a little smoother, Jorja Smith also released a fresh new EP today titled Be Right Back, and The Black Keys returned with Delta Kream. Additionally, there was also a handful of great underground records that hit the shelves today. Here are this week's most slept on records.

"Cranberry Ways" by YRN Murk The soft-spoken rapper YRN Murk has been quietly crafting slinky trap records as a part of the YRN collective for years. A close childhood friend of the Migos, Murk's new record, Cranberry Ways, flexes just how deep that relationship goes. The album is full of fizzy bass-driven instrumentals while Murk's lucid flow is effervescent and malleable, an inviting cushion for his versatile guest features, which include Rich The Kid, Sheck Wes, BlocBoy JB, and of course Offset.

"BOY ANONYMOUS" by Paris Texas The emerging duo out of Compton have released a string of impressive singles this year; now Paris Texas returns with their first full-length project. Over an array of animated instrumentals, the duo's multifaceted flow is as energized as a pair of fresh batteries. "HEAVY METAL" is a particular highlight, as it infuses hard rock guitars with a flurry of chaotic synths and merciless bass. BOY ANONYMOUS is sure to put Paris Texas on the map.

"Paulie Cicero" by Berner Berner has a longstanding reputation for crafting smooth, delectable weed rap, but on Paulie Cicero the Taylor Gang emcee sprinkles in bouts of clever braggadocio along the way. "I'm sick of the bullshit," he calls out on "BS" before diving into recollections of luxurious spending as a result of spending "14 years in the rap game." With features from Taylor Gang CEO Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy, and Coi Leray, among others, Paulie Cicero is a smooth ride.