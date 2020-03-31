Music
Premiere: Sciarra Releases Ethereal “Surrender It All”

Moody electro-pop with edgy nuances.

 Randy Radic
New Releases 03/31/20

L.A.-based electro-pop artist Sciarra introduces "Surrender It All," via the Artist Intelligence Agency label.

Sciarra explains, "This song is about the monster living inside our mind that we are constantly trying to battle. We find ourselves trying to run from it but realize that we have to accept it to keep ourselves moving forward." Sciarra's alluring voice sits atop heavy drums within the track's dark pop textures. "Surrender It All" surges with symphonic layers, creating a wicked, spellbinding soundscape.


Follow Sciarra Website | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

