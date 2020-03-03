Kim Gordon Knows the "Recipe for a Better Future" in New Bernie Sanders PSA

Bernie Sanders and popular musicians pretty much go hand-in-hand at this point.
The senator's events have played host to a growing list of musical artists lately; indie darlings like Soccer Mommy and Lucy Dacus have opened for his rallies, as well as established bands like Vampire Weekend and the Strokes. If they're not sharing the stage with Bernie, musicians are likely otherwise endorsing him: Ariana Grande and Cardi B have both hung out with the presidential hopeful, and countless others have shared their support.
Among the notable names in music who are feeling the Bern is Kim Gordon, a founding member of the band Sonic Youth, who released her first solo record last year. Over the past few months, Gordon's Instagram has become saturated with her Sanders support, and she's not slowing down.
Last night, Gordon shared a video from her kitchen to help Democratic voters who still might be on the fence this Super Tuesday. "Want a recipe for a better future? Watch to find out," she captioned the post. In a clip titled What's Cooking America? With Kim Gordon, the rock legend put "ingredients"—Medicare for All, student debt forgiveness, women's rights, and much more—into a bowl, mixing them together to create a colorful goo. After pouring it into a Pyrex and letting it bake, Gordon whipped out a perfectly-frosted cake with Bernie's name written on top. "Vote for Bernie," Gordon urges at the end, letting you know which states need to get out and vote this Super Tuesday.
If you live in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, or you're a Democrat abroad, get out and vote!
Watch the video below: