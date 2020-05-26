<p>You're not alone. From action flicks to war movies, some of the finest pieces in cinema history have embedded themselves into the masses' brains without even needing to be viewed in their entirety. It's not that we skip them because they're not worthy; on the contrary, they're almost <em>too </em><em>good, </em>making such an indelible impression on our minds with a few core scenes that we feel culturally enriched by watching them. We breakdown the greatest movies you've never seen and the classic scenes that create the reputations that literally precede them.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h4>1. Scarface (1983)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e3d6533a219b62d01192639798edfc4"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a_z4IuxAqpE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/a_z4IuxAqpE" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>Look at those gold accented chairs, the blood-red carpet, the dramatic drapery: This scene is everything I ever want from an Al Pacino cartel movie. Any more would simply be overwhelming!</p><h4>2. Old Boy (2003)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a359bf27a806d35fed7206059cded7e0"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VrqdbBZqT7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/VrqdbBZqT7U" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>It's one of the best fight scenes in movie history, and because of that countless people have walked away feeling satisfied that they love Park Chan-wook's entire film–without actually seeing the entire thing. </p><h4>3. Schlinder's List (1993)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6d92d8bc7367ff62a0ed1384f669be8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1VL-y9JHuI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/j1VL-y9JHuI" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>That f*cking little girl in the red dress haunts all our dreams. (Also, masterfully done Holocaust movies are tough to watch since they, you know, bring the incredible cruelty of a mass, systemic genocide straight to your screen).</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h4>4. The Godfather (1972)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b04897e9bd4af6faefe493e9496b2e2f"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vwsu4-jFBw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/8vwsu4-jFBw" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>If you've ever jutted out your chin because you felt like a badass, you have channeled the power of Marlon Brando as Don Corleone as he says, "You come into my house on the day my daughter is to be married and you ask me to do murder - for money."</p><h4>5. Casablanca (1942)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc83f689757de3a1e6b3a8c7742b2992"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rEWaqUVac3M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/rEWaqUVac3M" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>Yes, we know, it's very sad when Humphrey Bogart (Rick) tells Ingrid Bergman (Ilsa) to get on a plane and leave him for her own safety. It's so sad, in fact, that it's been on cultural repeat for the last 78 years.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h4>6. Citizen Kane (1941)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6ecf27775fb481b9f307b5906172772"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/47l_q4YjSc4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/47l_q4YjSc4" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>This single transition is a quintessential example of a boom shot and dissolve edits, proving that it's rightly called one of the greatest movies of all time. (Be warned that this next clip has a spoiler for when you, you know, totally eventually watch it one day).</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99d7f41bdce0e8f33d6c68e3cbfbf445"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fr93wwtiKQM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/fr93wwtiKQM" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><h4>7. Deliverance (1972)</h4><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c896d0c5fd77eb358cef09ee6416ef6"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gsC4kf6x_Q0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/gsC4kf6x_Q0" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><h2></h2><p>Who isn't won over by a boy with a banjo. With Ronny Cox as Drew and Billie Redden as Lonnie, a lonely "mountain kid" who communicates best through music, this John Boorman gothic thriller changed the way we see banjos. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less