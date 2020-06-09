Even amongst trash cinema, the Rotten Tomatoes 0% are a special breed of stank.

For a movie to receive a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it can't just be bad, and it can't even just be awful. No, a Rotten Tomatoes 0% movie needs to be so terrible that it convinces even the most contrarian film reviewers to unanimously agree that yes, the movie in question is objectively worthless. To put this into perspective, 21% of film critics gave Tom Hooper's Cats a Fresh rating even though, or perhaps because, it featured Dame Judy Dench licking her own crotch. For even starker perspective, one reviewer out of 80 even gave Daddy Day Camp a Fresh rating, and incredibly, it just so happened to be former Popdust reviewer Fred Topel:



